Jenna Dewan Tatum says she's trying to use adjectives other than 'beautiful' with her 4-year-old daughter

Jenna Dewan Tatum and hubby Channing Tatum may be at the top of the list of the world's most beautiful people, but much like Derek Zoolander, they've realized that there's more to life than being really, really ridiculously good-looking. That's why even though their 4-year-old daughter, Everly, is a total cutie, they're working hard to make sure she values other qualities in herself. The dancer-actress dished on how she's shaping her little girl into a "self-assured person" at such an early age during a recent chat with Wonderwall.com at Young Living Essential Oils' Scents of Self experience in New York City. Keep reading to see what else she told us about the times she hasn't been a great wife or mother, dealing with new aches and pains from dancing and more!

RELATED: Stars attend New York Fashion Week 2017