James Gandolfini funeral: Family members, 'Sopranos' costars pay respects

James Gandolfini was laid to rest at Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York City on Thursday, June 27. The "Zero Dark Thirty" actor's funeral began at 10 a.m. EST and was led by the Very Rev. Dr. James A. Kowalski.

According to a spokesman for HBO, remembrances were provided by the late star's wife, Deborah Lin Gandolfini; family friends Thomas Richardson and Susan Aston; and "The Sopranos" creator and executive producer, David Chase.

Music ranged from traditional hymns to contemporary selections, the spokesman adds. Many of Gandolfini's former co-stars -- including fellow "Sopranos" stars Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Steve Schirripa, Lorraine Bracco, Imperioli, Aida Turturro, Jerry Adler and Vincent Curatola -- were seen paying their respects during the service.

Other famous friends who showed up to honor the star included Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife, Hilaria, Time Warner Chairman Jeff Bewkes and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Gandolfini's family members -- including sisters Leta and Johanna, plus son Michael and ex-wife Marcy Wudarski -- also attended the somber ceremony.

Gandolfini died of a heart attack at age 51 during a trip to Rome, Italy, on June 19. Wife Deborah, 45, daughter Lily, 9 months, and son Michael, 13, were vacationing with him, and Gandolfini's body was returned to the United States last weekend. A private, invitation-only wake was held in his honor on Wednesday, June 26, at a New Jersey funeral home.

