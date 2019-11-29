During a movie night at her house last December, Kim Kardashian West ushed to her Instagram followers about the fact that her "idol," Jennifer Lopez, had deigned to join the gathering.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

As it turns out, the two are close friends -- a fact Facebook Portal banked on when it cast Kim alongside J.Lo and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez in a new ad for the platform.

"We've all known each other for a long time. But Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she's almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years," A-Rod recently told People when asked about the group's real-life relationship.

"Now, they just go back and forth," he continued, explaining how Jen and Kim share ideas about professional engagements and other matters.

"They mentor each other and they have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half, and it's nice to do anything with Kim and our family," he said.

@jlo / Instagram

According to Alex, who popped the question to Jennifer earlier this year, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, come over to the house he shares with his fiancee regularly for Taco Tuesdays. They also find time for one another during holidays -- and when anyone gets a burning desire to show off their karaoke skills.

(Alex said that while he's "an '80s-rock kind of nerd" when it comes to his karaoke music of choice, he prefers dancing along to Jen's songs rather than attempting to sing.)

Their latest get-together, of course, was their ad for Facebook's video-call system, which shows Jen and Kim wearing beauty masks as they gear up for a "top secret" conversation before Alex, also with a mask on, crashes the call.

Kim Kardashian West / Instagram

"This is such fun - we should do this more often," jokes the enthusiastic, if uninvited, former slugger.

As Kim told fans on Instagram in the post about her 2018 movie night with Jen, Kim counts the singer as her "inspiration for everything."

"I would try and see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair ...," she admitted. "I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer."

That obsession unfortunately translated into a bumpy start to what would become a lasting friendship. As Kim recently told E! News, she was so nervous when she first met J.Lo, she "tripped ... coming down the stairs," and became convinced Jennifer thought she was a "loser."

Clearly, that was not the case.