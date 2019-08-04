There is a new member of the Jonas-Turner pack — an adorable golden retriever puppy! The newlyweds, who lost their beloved pooch, Waldo, to a hit-and-run car accident a little over a week ago, were photographed in Miami over the weekend with their furry new friend.

In the new photos, Turner can be seen with the new pup, who is modeling a pink harness and matching leash — so it's a girl, we presume! She was also photographed bathing the happy looking pup in the pool later in the day.

The couple is vacationing in Miami with Joe's brother Kevin, his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, and a few of their pals and pooches.

Waldo was apparently on a walk with his dog walker, when he broke free and ran into the street. According to TMZ, after the tragic car accident that killed Waldo, Joe and Sophie filed an accident report. However, apparently the driver of the car can't be criminally charged with Waldo's death because the dog is considered property, and the incident is viewed as an accident. Additionally, the driver may not known that they even hit the dog.

Sophie and Joe honored their pooch by getting matching tattoos of the Alaskan Klee Kai, sharing the images on Instagram.