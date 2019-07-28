It's every pet owner's nightmare -- and it just happened to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

On July 24 -- in what Joe's rep told TMZ was "a freak accident" -- one of the newlywed stars' two Alaskan Klee Kai dogs, Waldo, died after he was spooked by a pedestrian, broke free from his dog walker, who had him on a leash, and ran into the street where he was hit by a car.

The driver, who has not been identified, sped off. TMZ now reports that even if the person is found, there's no chance of a criminal case being filed by authorities because it's not a crime to leave the scene in a case like this.

Why? According to TMZ, "the driver cannot be criminally charged with Waldo's death because the dog is considered property, and the incident is viewed as an accident."

Joe and Sophie -- who on July 26 filed a report with police describing what happened (TMZ reported that they waited a day to do it because "they were so torn up they had to go to a therapist [right] after the incident") -- could, however, possibly pursue a civil case for the cost of the dog and emotional distress, though TMZ also points out that the driver didn't intend to hit the animal.

TMZ also notes that the person who hit the dog could be unaware that he or she hit anything because "the hustle and bustle of a big city oftentimes allows for such situations," the webloid writes.

As the search for the driver continues, Joe and Sophie have been keeping close to their other dog, Waldo's sibling, Porky.