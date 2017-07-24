Johnny Depp slams lawsuit claims he has 'psychological issues,' plus more news

Johnny Depp slams lawsuit claims he has 'pyschological issues'

Welcome to round ten million of Johnny Depp's ongoing legal battle with his former business managers at TMG. According to the Daily Mail, Johnny is asking a judge to strike 100 paragraphs from a response filing by TMG that the actors' lawyers say is "irrelevant and improper ... inflammatory material" meant as a "vicious attack" of Johnny's character rather than a valid legal response. Among the elements Johnny wants stricken from the filing are allegations he has "psychological issues, "a "compulsive spending disorder" and that he's a habitual liar. Johnny filed the $25 million suit against TMG's Joel and Robert Mandel in January, accusing them of financial fraud and negligence and alleging they loaned his money without his permission. In a countersuit, the Mandels claimed Johnny maintains a financially irresponsible lifestyle that led directly to his money problems. Earlier this month, a judge tossed the part of the Mandels' suit tied to the actor's personal spending habits.

