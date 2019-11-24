Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, have shared the first photos of their new baby girl on social media!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Just days after the "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" couple welcomed their second child via surrogate, Kandi took to Instagram to share her baby joy.

"Our little angel is doing well! She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker," Kandi captioned one sweet shot. "Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She's gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat."

"It feels so good to be loved," Kandi captioned another photo, shared to Blaze's official Instagram account, which already boasts more than 50,000 followers.

Kandi's 17-year-old daughter Riley shared another photo of her adorable baby sister, as did her son with Todd, Ace.

In September, Kandi and Todd revealed they were expecting their second child via surrogate. Earlier this month, the reality star revealed that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos was lost. "We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn't continue," she explained. "I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it."