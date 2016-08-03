Khloe Kardashian posts mysterious rant about dumping toxic friends, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian posts rant about toxic friends

Khloe Kardashian has something -- a lot of things, actually -- to get off her chest. On Instagram this week, she posted a quote that read, "We must learn who is gold, and who is simply gold plated." And she had a whole lot more to say on the matter. "Today I ask you to go deeper in the relationships you have and go beyond the top surface layer of our day to day conversations. Search for the people who are made of gold,"she wrote alongside the quote. From there, she advised her followers to "weed out the people who consistently sell you false promises … stop making excuses for the ones who don't put you first," and "maintain a positive sense of yourself through happy relationships with people who are uplifting and energizing." Later in the missive she mused that everyone has their "own lives to live" and everyone makes mistakes along the way, but "when you have true friends they become your teachers and healers." As she detailed her meaning of "true friends" -- people who "add value" and aren't "constantly ridiculing and tearing you down" -- it began to sound like she was getting rid of some toxic relationships herself. "Don't judge someone just because they sin differently than you. We are all sinners at the end of the day," she wrote. "I've come to realize that the only people I need in my life are the ones who need me in theirs even when I have nothing to offer but myself. Radiate love and that's what you will manifest in your world!"

