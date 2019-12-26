When Kim Kardashian West shared photos of her family ahead of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, she noted her daughter, North West, wasn't feeling well. Here's hoping her spirits improved the next morning when the 6-year-old opened her gifts -- because her parents reportedly dropped more than $65,000 on one of them.

As Kim shared on her Instagram Story, she and Kanye West wanted to do something in honor of North's Michael Jackson fandom.

So she did what any insanely wealthy person would do -- she spent more money than most parents make in a year on a jacket previously owned by the King of Pop and gave it to her daughter for Christmas.

According to TooFab, the black velvet custom jacket, bedecked with white stones, pearls, crown decorations and a red satin arm band, came from an auction via Julien's in October, where it sold for $65,625. MJ is said to have worn the piece to the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. Kim said she and Kanye plan to keep it tacked up in a display until North gets old enough to wear it.

The Wests kicked off their holiday as they do every year, by celebrating with family and friends at the Kardashian-Jenner's annual, over-the-top Christmas Eve party, which also served as an excuse for Kim to snag the family portrait she later shared with fans on Instagram.

According to reports, this year's bash took place at Kourtney Kardashian's house and featured performances by Sia and Kanye's Sunday Service choir.

'Ye dropped his latest album, "Jesus Is Born," on Christmas Day to mixed reviews.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Some critics and lots of fans have already given it high marks, calling it one of his best in recent memory -- a step up from "Jesus Is King," which Pitchfork called "a richly produced but largely flawed record about one man's love of the Lord (and himself)."