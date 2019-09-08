Kim Kardashian West takes her workouts very seriously — most of the time.

In a new Instagram video promoting her shapewear company SKIMS, the "Keep Up With the Kardashians" star shares a hilarious "workout" video with fans, showing off her more humorous side.

In it, she models a sports bra and bicycle shorts from her collection while doing leg lifts. She begins counting, "One, two, three, four," before skipping to 17 and then 28. "Who likes to exercise?" she asks with a sigh, pretending to wipe the non-existent sweat off her forehead.

"Skip a day, Skims," says a narrator.

Kardashian-West recently unveiled the renamed collection of shapewear to fans, after facing serious backlash when she initially named it "Kimono." The star was accused of cultural appropriation, which she obviously didn't take lightly.

The new collection launches September 10, and Kardashian-West claims the response from friends, family and press have been overwhelming.