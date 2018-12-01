Bring on the birthday madness!

In June, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian teamed up to throw a unicorn-themed joint birthday party for their daughters, besties North West and Penelope Disick.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

December ushers in another wave of birthdays for the sisters' kids, with Kim's son, Saint, turning 3 on Dec. 5 and Kourtney's sons Reign Disick and Mason Disick turning 4 and 9, respectively, on Dec. 14. Over the weekend, Kim and Kourtney got a jump start on the celebrations for Saint and Reign, throwing a "Tarzan"-themed bash for the little guys at the home Kim shares with her husband, Kanye West, in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles.

As Kim shared in a series of posts on Instagram Stories (via ET), the fam piled live plants throughout the mansion and ordered a pair of matching "Tarzan"-themed cakes -- as well as plenty of decorated cookies, cake cones and other sweet treats -- for the birthday boys' party on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Kim Kardahsian West / Instagram

"So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house," Kim said in one post. sharing a shot of her hall lined with greenery.

"This is down my hallway. Mindy Weiss, this makes me so happy," she continued, throwing some love to her event planner. "There is rainforest-themed music all over the house," she added.

In addition to the jungle-y sweets the sisters had on hand for the boys and their friends, Kim and Kourtney had shirts made to commemorate the festivities.

Kim Kardashian West / Instagram

They even set the table with a jungle-themed centerpiece and wrapped a cup in leaves at each place setting.

Kim Kardashian West / Instagram

Saint and Reign's friendship was also on display on Kim's social media back in October when Saint dressed up as his dad, Kanye West, while Reign's costume mimicked the boxy outfit Lil Pump wore while rapping alongside Kanye in 'Ye's video for the track, "I Love It." North West and Penelope Disick got in on the Kanye-Lil Pump action, too, wearing water bottle outfits like the ones the rappers wear in the video.

There could be another joint cousin birthday bash in the Kardashian-Jenner family's near future, too. Kim and Kanye's daughter, Chicago, turns 1 on Jan. 15, right around the same time Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl, Stormi marks her first trip around the sun.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, follows suit with a first birthday on April 12.