It's birthday month at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's house!

A week after Kanye turned 42, Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, North West, turned 6, an occasion her mom -- and a bevvy of her family's famous friends -- marked with sweet messages on social media.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl!" Kim wrote on Instagram on Saturday June 15 alongside a gallery of photos of the birthday girl and her mama together.

"The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up," Kim continued (via ET). "Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

Celebs who chimed in with wishes of their own included Kimora Lee Simmons, who wrote, "Happy birthday lil sassy northie!! We love you!🧚🏽‍♀️💋💝💃🏻🎀," and the Kardashian-Jenner krewe's go-to stylists, Chris Appleton, Jen Atkin and Mario Dedivanovic, who sent heart Emojis and b-day love as well.

North's grandmother, Kris Jenner, shared a moving message for her granddaughter, too.

"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!! What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!!" Kris gushed in a separate Instagram post. "Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul. I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you ❤️ Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth."

At 6, North's already showing signs of her parents' skills and interests, as the fashion-plate pic Kris shared suggests.

In recent weeks, she's been singing in the children's choir at her dad's Sunday Services alongside her bestie and cousin, Penelope Disick, and brother, Saint. She even directed and starred in her very own music video -- for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

@kimkardashian / Instagram

Birthday party-wise, it's a good bet North will have to wait for Penelope's July 7 b-day to get a little closer; the two have held shared (over-the-top) theme birthday parties each summer for the past few years.