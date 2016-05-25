Kylie Jenner is hurt but trying to stay strong after Tyga split, plus more news

How Kylie Jenner is handling the single life

Kylie Jenner's still licking her wounds in the wake of her breakup with Tyga. "[It] hasn't been easy but she's just keeping busy," an insider tells E! News. "This is the longest Kylie and Tyga have gone without speaking. Friends thought this was going to last a week [until] they got back together, but both sides think this is permanent now." The rumor mill has suggested both of the former lovebirds have moved on -- Kylie, with singer PartyNextDoor (a reasonable follow-up choice to someone who calls himself "Tyga") and Tyga with model Demi Rose Mawby. But E!'s source and Tyga's Twitter suggest that's not the case. This week, Tyga tweeted he was, "Single. Focused. Blessed. Living Life. As for Kylie, the source says, "from the outside it looks like there is a lot more going on between [Kylie and PartyNextDoor] than what actually is. They're just enjoying each other's company and Kylie is trying to have fun and get her mind off Tyga and stay strong because she's pretty hurt."

