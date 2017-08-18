Leah Remini says Tom Cruise is not a good person, plus more news

Leah Remini says Tom Cruise is not a good person

As Leah Remini prepared for the return of her docu-series, "Scientology and the Aftermath" this week, she held a Reddit AMA in which she minced zero words when the subject of Hollywood's No. 1 Scientologist Tom Cruise. When a user asked if the actor is a "good person," Leah replied, "No!" She then elaborated on her opinion, comparing him to the Church of Scientology's controversial leader. "Just going to get straight to it, no! There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there's the person behind the mask who is a completely different person," said Leah, who has said taking down the church she was raised as a member of is her "passion." "Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diaboloical(sic)," she continued. "He's very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins." As the discussion continued, someone asked Leah if she "bumps(s) into the ol' Tom Cruise often." "I have not bumped into Tom," she replied, "and if we were to be in the same room Tom would be forced to walk out of the room and avoid me and any Ex-Scientologist." "Leah Remini: Scietology: The Aftermath" airs Tuesdays on A&E.

