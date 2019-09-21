Madonna is 61 years old, and still knows how to put on a scandalous show!

On the first night of her Madame X tour at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the legendary pop star seriously dropped jaws by simulating sex acts, making fun of President Trump's manhood and even allowing her 7-year-old twins to swear in front of the audience.

According to The Sun, who dubbed the performance "Madame X-rated," the singer was late to hit the stage at 10:30 pm and was drinking beer.

In between performing 23 songs like "Papa Don't Preach" and "Like a Virgin" she put on a raunchy performance. First, she pretended to "perform a sex act on herself." She also played comedienne. "What do you call a man with a small penis?" she asked the crowd, before answering, "Donald Trump."

She made it a point to advocate the "Me too" campaign while her twin daughters, Esther and Stella, were on the stage. The children went on to chant, "You're not my bi---h."

The singer has a no-phone policy during her shows on the tour. "I ♥️Looking into the audience and not seeing Iphone's and cameras flashing but instead-eyes, smiles and happy human faces," the singer wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "However I am mystified and confused by some people who insist on sneaking in second cameras and disregarding my request to not record the show. This request is common at all Broadway shows, dance concerts, stand up Comedy and the Opera. People who ignore my request are not allowing themselves to enjoy The show completely but also show a lack of respect and consideration for my wishes. If you can't live without your phone for 2 hours-this Experience is not for you."