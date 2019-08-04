The Spice Girls recently wrapped up their "Spice World 2019" tour sans Victoria Beckham. But apparently, in addition to all of the singing, dancing and reminiscing there was apparently a whole lot of awkwardness involved! In a new interview with The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine, Melanie Brown (aka Mel B, aka Scary Spice) revealed that her claims of sleeping with band mate Geri Halliwell (now Horner) left things somewhat uncomfortable between the two.

"Things got really pumped up in the press and on social media, and yes, it was difficult between Geri and myself for a while," she confessed about the situation.

It all stems back to a March 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, when Brown claimed the two had a one-night stand decades earlier. "She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband," Mel said after she confirmed the decade-long rumor.

At the time, Horner, who is now married to Christian Horner, responded to the Brown's claims, maintaining that it was "simply not true" and had been "very hurtful to her family."

But Mel maintains that Geri was well-aware that she dropped the bombshell before the interview ever aired, and was totally okay with it. "I texted her on the night I did the Piers Morgan show and explained what he'd said and how I'd answered and she was fine with it. The problem was it then got hyped up into a much bigger story, and it didn't help that we were just about to begin rehearsals," she continued to The Mail.

"It was awkward. We hadn't been back in the situation of being together every single day, being on stage, rehearsing, getting ourselves back into Spice Girls mode, and then all the headlines about our relationship were thrown into the mix, which was pretty bad timing."

She also admitted that Geri has changed a lot since the old days. "She's married, she's got kids, she's not the same outrageous Ginger she used to be. That took a bit of getting used to for me," she said.

But despite all the awkwardness, according to Brown, the two are currently on good terms. "Geri and I are in a good place now," she said. "On the last night at Wembley, Geri did something which, I think, meant more to me than any of the other girls. She said sorry for leaving the group back in 1998. We had been so close and then she just left and never really said why and never really said sorry until a few weeks ago. She gave me a massive hug after she said it and both of us had tears in our eyes because we knew, deep down, it had needed to be said for a long time, something that had rankled between us."