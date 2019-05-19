Less than a week before the Spice Girls' reunion tour kicks off in Ireland, Mel B was reportedly rushed to the hospital after losing vision in her right eye.

British tab The Sun reports the singer, whose botched laser surgery left her blind in her left eye decades ago, told doctors at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London on Friday, May 17, that she had gone "totally blind," was in pain and "couldn't see anything."

"Mel was in a really bad way. The other girls and their managers were really worried," a source told the tab.

According to the insider's account, "Mel was frantic and screaming that she couldn't see a thing. She went to the hospital in a chauffeur-driven car with an assistant, who was holding her hand."

Whatever happened with her vision has apparently been resolved since Friday.

"No one knew what brought it on but she had very swift, and very good, treatment," the source said.

The Daily Mail checked in with another insider who said the singer "has received specialist treatment." That apparently took place at the opthamology department of Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where Mel reportedly remained until her vision returned.

Speaking to The Sun, Mel's rep said she's now doing fine. "The situation with Mel is under control. She is looking forward to the tour," the spokeswoman confirmed.

The scare marks the second time concern was raised about the stability of the group's touring plans, which include all the band members except for Victoria Beckham, who opted to sit this one out.

In March, Mel told Piers Morgan she had a sexual encounter with her close friend at the time, Geri Halliwell, at some point before the band broke up in 2000. (Geri, aka Ginger Spice, was the first to leave the group in 1998 amid complaints of personality conflicts. She's now married to Formula One driver Christian Horner and goes by Geri Horner.)

"It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it," Mel said at the time.

Geri's subsequent denial of the story sparked questions around whether the women would still reunite for their scheduled tour dates.

Mel had not acknowledged her reported eye situation as of Sunday, but things seemed to be on track for the tour, based on a post she shared Saturday that showed her getting glammed up for a Spice Girls dress rehearsal.

The tour kicks off May 24 at Croke Park in Dublin.