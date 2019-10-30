Melanie Griffith, 62, shows off her insane figure in lingerie selfie, plus more news
Melanie Griffith shows off her stunning figure in lingerie selfie
Um, "I'll have what she's having ...," anyone? Melanie Griffith, 62, sparked a storm of fire Emojis on her Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 29, after the "Sleepless in Seattle" star showed off her amazing figure in a selfie to support a new lingerie line by a pair of her stylist and designer pals, Simone Harouche and Jamie Mizrahi. "So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists..@sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments 💃🏼," Melanie captioned a selfie that showed her wearing nothing but heels and a bikini-esque matching black lingerie set. "I love everything they have made and btw want one of each!" she added. "They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ FOLLOW THEM!!" The post garnered nearly 26,000 likes in less than a day -- plus tons of love in the comments.
