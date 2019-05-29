Tim McGraw's shirtless fishing pic prompts hilarious fan reactions, plus more news

Tim McGraw's fans react to shirtless fishing trip pic: 'What fish?'

"I'm sure no one even notices the fish 😍." That's how one of Tim McGraw's many (many) admirers responded when he shared a shirtless photo from his latest spearfishing trip on Tuesday, May 29. He captioned the shot with stats from what he called a "pole spear ... free dive," boasting that he'd snagged the yellow fin grouper in his hand -- "1st one!" -- at "36 ft down." As commenter triffyc12 correctly suggested, though, it wasn't the grouper that was getting likes. "😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳..... did anyone else suddenly feel hot.... I'm sweating," wrote one user. "That's a damn impressive specimen. 🙌🏼," wrote another who joked, "Nice fish too 😁." A third simply asked, "what fish?" The singer seems to have spent much of the month on the water -- most likely diving and fishing off the private island in the Bahamas he and Faith Hill bought in 2003; they later told Architectural Digest they spent nearly 10 years working on the interconnected pavilions that now serve as a second home for their family. As for those abs, the shirtless pic comes as Tim, 52, prepares to release a new memoir, "Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life," which details his relationship with exercise and how it helped him deal with various health issues. "I've gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it's not just my appearance that has changed," he told People this spring. "My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me."

RELATED: See what Tim McGraw and more country stars looked like at the start of their careers