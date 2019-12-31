Natalie Portman tends to keep her personal life personal, opting to share more about her work and activism interests than her marriage and family on social media.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

She made an exception to that rule on Tuesday, Dec. 31, when she got nostalgic and proud while looking back on a decade that saw her marry choreographer Benjamin Millepied, become a mom for the first and second times, add "director" to her resume and take home a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in "Black Swan."

"I'm so grateful for this most beautiful decade yet," the 38-year-old shared on Instagram alongside a collage of photos from the past 10 years. "I married my partner in crime @benjaminmillepied, gave birth to two miraculous children, directed my first film (A Tale of Love and Darkness), produced a documentary about something I care passionately about (Eating Animals), got to play incredible characters working with artists I love and admire (Black Swan, Jackie, Vox Lux, Annihilation, among others), and found my voice and sisterhood with some truly incredible humans through @timesupnow."

She went on to hint at some of her dreams for the coming 10 years and to wish her IG followers happiness and fulfillment in 2020, adding, "Hoping the next decade only brings further adventures, beauty and fulfillment— and a deepening appreciation of our planet and its wonders. Wishing you all a beautiful and fulfilling new year and new decade. Happy 2020!"

The thoughtful post caught the attention of Laura Dern, who appeared in a photo in the collage with Natalie, Brie Larson, Reese Witherspoon and other women involved in the Time's Up movement, and responded in the comments with four red hearts.

Natalie married Benjamin in 2012 after meeting him on the set of "Black Swan." The couple said "I do" in Big Sur about a year after welcoming their son, Aleph.

Their daughter, Amalia, followed in 2016, the same year she wrapped work on her directorial debut, 2017's "Eating Animals."

"I think being a mother made me realize how maternal the role of director is," she told the New York Times' T magazine in 2016.

"It made me much calmer under stress because there's that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows and you can make everything OK again. And things get bad and stressful easily on films."

RTimages / Splash News

Natalie's next major projects include "Thor: Love and Thunder" and a mini-series based on the novel, "We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves," both due out in 2021.