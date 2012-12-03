Naughty or Nice?

By Rebecca Silverstein

Santa Claus has a lot of work to do, so we've decided to give him a hand with celebrities this year. Who's been naughty, and who's been nice? We'll make a case for each and let you vote. Ready? Let's go. Ho, ho, ho!

Kristen Stewart

Case for naughty: Who in the world would cheat on dreamy Robert Pattinson? That would be Kristen Stewart. In July, the "Twilight" actress broke the hearts of Robsten fans everywhere by making a detour from her long-term relationship to make out with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders, who is married with kids.

Case for nice: K-Stew is 22. Give the girl a break. Didn't you make a relationship mistake or two in your 20s? Plus, if R-Pattz can forgive her, we should too. Besides, she helped to give us one of the funniest movies of the year: "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2." Oh, that wasn't a comedy? Oops.