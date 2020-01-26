Nikki Bella isn't completely happy with her engagement ring fiancé Artem Chigvintsey, revealing she is going to make a major change.

@thenikkibella / Instagram

The former WWE star flaunted her large new bling in a video from her Bella Twins YouTube channel on Saturday, explaining in a conversation with her sister, Brie, that it has a major flaw.

"So I finally got my ring back [from the jeweller] but you know what's crazy is they didn't fix the little fixes I need so it's still big," she said, showing off the ring. "It's not sized and they couldn't do the rest like I wanted to so I might be getting this new setting in a month or two. We'll see. I'll come back and show you but I wanted to show you how beautiful my ring is."

"Poor Artem," Brie added

"I do love it so much," Nikki said.

"He was sweating when he bought this one and now she's gonna have 'em reset it," Brie added.

"Anyway, I'll tell you the story once I get it reset. It just feels good to finally be able to wear my ring. This is so pretty. It's like a Harry Winston design, how Harry Winston does all their classic rings and, you know me, I'm very classic and old Hollywood type, so I love it," she concluded,

Nikki and Artem got engaged in November 2019, but waited until January 2020 to share the news.