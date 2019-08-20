North and Saint West throw epic sibling side-eye, plus more news

Kim Kardashian shows off North and Saint West's epic side-eye skills

They say all's fair in love and war. Well, North West and her brother Saint West are here to prove all's fair in siblinghood and war, too. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Kim Kardashian West shared photos of her kids sharing what started out as a tender moment at home together. Somewhere on the way from the first to the third photo of North, Saint and their baby brother, Psalm West, the mood, uh ... changed. "It was going so good....," Kim captioned the gallery, telling her followers to "swipe ➡️ 😂" to the pic that followed cute shots of North holding Psalm and Saint flashing a peace sign. Indeed, the last photo in the bunch revealed the epic degree of stank eye 7-year-old North and 3-year-old Saint are capable of delivering to one another. Kim's admitted in the past that North is not a fan of Saint, telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2017 that what she hoped was "a phase" of North not liking her brother had yet to "go away." The sibs' relationship seemed to be on the upswing earlier this summer, though, when Kim posted a video from Saint's first appearance in the choir at Kanye West's Sunday Service. "This was Saints first time so North made sure he knew the words," Kim captioned the video, adding, "She is so nice to Saint now lol." Kim's family, friends and followers at least got a kick out of the shots. Courtney Love posted a DIY side-eye Emoji while others admitted the photo shoot cracked them up. Kim's sisters chimed in, too, but mostly just shared sweet comments about how "beautiful" and big the kids are. Guess growing up in a family of five girls makes tuning out side-eye a key life skill.

