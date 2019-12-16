One-hit wonders: Where are they now?

It only took one smash single for the likes of SisQó, Chumbawamba and Blind Melon to make their mark on music history. In celebration of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, Wonderwall.com rounded up some of our favorite artists who only had that one real hit, starting with Natalie Imbruglia. In 1994, the actress left the Australian soap opera "Neighbours" to pursue music in London and struck it big on her first try! "Torn," her alternative-pop debut single from the 1997 album "Left of the Middle," became the angsty anthem of the decade. The record-breaking No. 1 hit sold more than 4 million copies internationally and Natalie received four Grammy nominations. Nothing to be torn up about there! Keep reading to see what she's been up to since...

RELATED: The most buzzed-about moments of Grammys past