PCA's Web Sensation Finalists

By Michelle Lanz

That's right, folks, after weeks of deliberation, the People's Choice Awards has finally narrowed down the nominees for the Favorite Online Sensation award to five Internet-savvy stars. Whether they're prolific bloggers or charitable Twitterers, see why the following five celebs are on our list of Internet all-stars.

Finalist No. 1 -- Betty White: Grandmother of the Internet

She may seem like an unlikely candidate for any award having to do with the Interwebs, but former "Golden Girls" star Betty White (or her PR team) used the Web to ignite a very successful comeback career. Granted, she was a legend long before a Super Bowl commercial and subsequent Facebook fan page landed her a guest spot on "Saturday Night Live." And who knows, maybe she would have enjoyed renewed success without the help of Facebook and YouTube, but these days that seems highly unlikely.