Aaron Carter's life in photos

Pop singer Aaron Carter first arrived on the celebrity scene at the age of 7 when he opened for his brother's group, the Backstreet Boys. He went on to achieve some musical success, dated some of Hollywood's biggest Disney stars and toured worldwide before things came crashing down. Now, as he turns 30, Aaron is working to overcome his struggles with drugs and relaunch his career as an adult singer. In honor of Aaron's birthday on Dec. 7, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the highlights and pitfalls of Aaron's life thus far, starting with the release of his first album. Aaron released his self-titled debut album at age 10. It went on to achieve gold status in Norway, Spain, Denmark, Canada and Germany in 1997.

