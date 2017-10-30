Anna Paquin's life in pictures

In November, Anna Paquin returns to the small screen in the Netflix miniseries "Alias Grace." The six-hour project is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's historical novel of the same name (the author also wrote "The Handmaid's Tale") and is loosely based on two real-life murders. In celebration of Anna's role in the drama, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in pictures. Keep reading to see all the amazing moments that led Anna to her latest project...

