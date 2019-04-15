Celebrities react to fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

The world watched on Monday as Notre Dame burned and its iconic spire collapsed, forever changing the skyline of Paris. The fire was shocking, heartbreaking and and beyond tragic. Many people were at a loss for words, while other took to social media to grieve. Idris Elba, for instance, was stunned, tweeting, "I cannot believe what's happening to Notre Dame." Click through to see how other celebrities reacted to the gut wrenching fire and devastation.

RELATED: Stars named after cities or countries