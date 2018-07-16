Priyanka Chopra and more celebs who are international stars

Now more than ever, entertainment has become a global industry. To celebrate the birthday of one of the biggest international stars around, Priyanka Chopra, Wonderwall.com is taking at look at celebs who have a global following -- starting with the Indian actress. Priyanka -- who turns 36 on July 18, 2018 -- first came to fame starring in hit Bollywood films such as "Aitraaz," "Krrish" and "Don" after she was crowned Miss World in 2000. After establishing herself as a star in India, she made the transition to Hollywood in 2015 when she was cast as Alex Parrish on the ABC drama "Quantico." Priyanka's global impact continues to grow with roles in the "Baywatch" movie and the upcoming rom-com "Isn't It Romantic." She even has prominent international friends (Duchess Meghan, anyone?) and an internationally beloved pop star boyfriend (Nick Jonas). Keep reading to see which other celebs are big international stars!

