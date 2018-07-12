Stars who left the Mormon religion

Religion is a guiding force in many people's lives, including celebrities. While some stars are passionate about their love for their faith, others have openly admitted to struggling with the tenets of religious doctrine. For members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that doctrine -- which includes abstaining from premarital sex, cigarettes, drugs, alcohol, tea and soda and keeping oneself "temple worthy" -- can be hard to put into practice, especially when fame comes knocking. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the celebs who once belonged to the Mormon church but ultimately left the faith... starting with Amy Adams. The Oscar-nominated "American Hustle" star has said she was brought up in a Mormon household but was forced to leave the church when she was 7 due to her parents' divorce. While she no longer practices the faith, she does admit that she still carries a lot of "religious guilt" whenever she goes out and has fun with her friends: "You can't really misbehave without feeling badly about it -- at least I can't." Keep reading for more...

