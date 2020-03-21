Celebrities react to the passing of Kenny Rogers

It was time to fold 'em. On March 20, Kenny Rogers, a three-time Grammy winner with a career spanning six decades, passed away at the age of 81. The legendary singer was in hospice care in Georgia at the time of his death. "Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world," a family statement said. Kenny's death sparked mourning throughout entertainment, particularly the country music world, and many took to social media to honor "The Gambler" singer. Click through to see who publicly paid tribute to the late singer.