Hollywood's biggest bookworms

Reese Witherspoon was so excited about "The Sprinkles Baking Book" by Candace Nelson that she attended its pre-release party in Beverly Hills in October 2016. She also shares her book recommendations on Instagram and has a #RWBookClub. She recently read Amy Schumer's "The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo" and "Truly, Madly, Guilty" by Liane Moriarty. In fact, her love of a good read often is how she finds new acting roles -- most notably with "Big Little Lies" (which won her an Emmy!). Now keep reading to find out who else is a Hollywood bookworm...

RELATED: How the Spice Girls' lives have changed over the last 20 years