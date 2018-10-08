Hollywood stars who've played real-life astronauts

"First Man" follows NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong during the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon in 1969. In celebration of the film's release on Oct. 12, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at actors who've played real-life astronauts, starting with Ryan Gosling. Ryan's been praised by critics for his portrayal of Neil, the first man to ever walk on the moon, in "First Man." Keep reading to see which other actors have taken on the role of a real-life astronaut...

RELATED: Stars who've played real-life presidents