Prince George, Princess Charlotte frolic under Duchess Kate's watchful eye at Prince William's polo match: The cutest photos

Just one day after they stole the show on the balcony of London's Buckingham Palace at Britain's annual Trooping the Colour festivities in celebration of the queen's birthday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte headed to Gloucester, England, where dad Prince William competed in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match at Beaufort Park on June 10, 2018. The little royals had a blast running, playing and frolicking in the grass on the grounds as their mom, Duchess Kate, kept watch. Keep reading to see all the best photos from their happy family outing...

