Stars who've been arrested at Jane Fonda's 'Fire Drill Friday' protests

Cuff 'em! On October 11, Jane Fonda headed to the southeast lawn of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to bring attention to climate change. She dubbed it "Fire Drill Friday," vowing to return every Friday for four months to protest the lack of action on climate change. Over the past few months, protesters have been arrested for blocking the streets near the U.S. Capitol building. Jane, too, said she planned on getting arrested a few times, and she wasn't wrong — the acting legend was arrested the first four weeks in a row, even spending a night in jail. She's not the only one to get on the wrong side of the law while protesting to protect the environment. Click through to see who else has been arrested on behalf of "Fire Drill Friday"…

