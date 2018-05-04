Tom Selleck's life in pictures
It's been 30 years since "Magnum, P.I." concluded on May 8, 1988, after eight seasons on CBS. In honor of the crime-drama, in which Tom Selleck starred as the titular private investigator, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the actor's life in pictures. Keep reading to relive his biggest moments captured on-camera…
It's been 30 years since "Magnum, P.I." concluded on May 8, 1988, after eight seasons on CBS. In honor of the crime-drama, in which Tom Selleck starred as the titular private investigator, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the actor's life in pictures. Keep reading to relive his biggest moments captured on-camera…