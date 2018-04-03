'80s stars: How their careers have changed over the years

On April 6, 2018, the riveting drama "Where is Kyra?" arrives in theaters. It stars Michelle Pfeiffer in the title role and tells the story of a desperate woman who, after losing everything, is forced to take drastic, dangerous measures to survive. Critics have called Michelle's performance her best in years, which makes us remember how much we loved her back in the '80s when she starred on shows like "Bad Cats" (seen here) and in hit films like "Tequila Sunrise." In honor of her newest movie's release, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Michelle and other top stars of the 1980s to see how their careers have changed over the years. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer's best '80s fashion