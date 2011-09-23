Pointers for Jen & Justin and More Celebri-Couples

justin theroux jen aniston date

By Drew Mackie

So shouting relationship advice at celebs on the red carpet just hasn't worked out too well. It's not the best setting for a heart-to-heart, you know? For this reason, we're posting our love advice to the stars here. Read closely, celebs.

Jen Aniston and Justin Theroux

Congrats. You guys are the couple of the moment, and you achieved this status without a gaggle of kids trailing behind you. But we've got some words of wisdom for you two -- and by "you two," we mean Justin. For one, make sure your "sensitivity chip" is up to date. Jen has complained in the past that a certain ex-husband seemed to lack one. For another, be very, very careful what you say to Parade magazine, because nothing would spoil a Sunday morning brunch more than an interview in which you perhaps spoke too openly about your relationship.

