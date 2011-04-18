By Michelle Lanz

Sure, Hollywood is full of famous human faces, but what about the furrier, four-legged celebrities? Just because they eat food off the floor and communicate in oinks, grunts or barks doesn't mean they don't deserve a little recognition for their acting talents. With "Water for Elephants" hitting theaters this week and Earth day right around the corner, we thought it'd be a good time to take a look at some of the most memorable pop culture animals.

Rosie

Species: Asian Elephant

Played by: Tai in the film "Water for Elephants"

Tai is a 42-year-old Asian elephant weighing nearly 9,000 pounds. While filming "Water for Elephants," Tai had her own mega-sized trailer to freshen up in between takes.