Pop Culture Robots

By Michelle Lanz

A quarter-century ago, long before Wall-E tugged at our heartstrings, a different kind of sentient, tread-footed robot ruled the box office. "Short Circuit," the tale of an emotional robot on the run, hit theaters this week back in 1986. A lot has happened in robot technology over the years, so in honor of this landmark anniversary, let's take a look at some of the most famous robots in pop culture history.

Johnny 5

Manufacturer: Nova Laboratories in the 1986 film "Short Circuit"

Robotic Directive: Originally, the Number 5 bots were created for use against enemies during the Cold War, but after a freak lightning storm causes a malfunction, Johnny the robot becomes sentient and wanders away from the facility.