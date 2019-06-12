All the reasons we love Zachary Levi

Call us thirsty, but there's something about "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi that leaves us parched. Thankfully, Zach is turning up everywhere, from our favorite streaming TV shows to blockbuster hit films and, on June 17, 2019, he's hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards (where he's also nominated for best hero and best comedic performance), giving us yet another chance to take a long, cool drink of this hunky Hollywood star. Join Wonderwall.com as we detail the many reasons we love Zach and why you probably should too...

