15 reasons we love Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore turns 35 on April 10, 2019. In celebration of her birthday, Wonderwall.com is running down all the reasons we absolutely adore the "This Is Us" star. Keep reading to find out why we can't get enough of Mandy!
RELATED: Mandy's life in pictures
Mandy Moore turns 35 on April 10, 2019. In celebration of her birthday, Wonderwall.com is running down all the reasons we absolutely adore the "This Is Us" star. Keep reading to find out why we can't get enough of Mandy!
RELATED: Mandy's life in pictures