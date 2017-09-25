Mandy Moore's life in pictures
Former teen queen Mandy Moore has really grown up since her days of missing you like candy! From her younger years as a teen sensation to her later years as an accomplished actress (who even has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!) -- Mandy Moore has crafted a successful career in Hollywood. In honor of the actress-singer's 36th birthday on April 10, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at her life through the years. Keep reading to find out more about the "Crush" singer...
