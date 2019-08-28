Filmmakers who directed their spouses or partners

Actors and actresses often serve as muses for directors, and occasionally, life imitates art and a workplace romance blossoms. Other times, married directors, or those in long-term partnerships, opt to take their relationship to set -- directing their significant others in movies. This was the case for John Derek, who directed wife Bo Derek in the 1984 romantic drama "Bolero." In honor of the film's 35th anniversary on Aug. 31, 2019, Wonderwall.com is rounding up more directors who've worked with their husbands, wives or partners on set! Keep reading for more...

