Actresses who also direct

For decades, the most well-known and lauded directors in Hollywood have tended to be men. For reference, only one woman has ever won the Academy Award for best director. But more and more women are getting into the field, including Olivia Wilde, who transitions from actress to feature-film director with the comedy "Booksmart," which hits theaters on May 24, 2019. After directing the 2011 short "Free Hugs," Olivia wanted to do it again on a bigger scale. "I was electrified and I knew at that point, that's what I really wanted to do," she told Entertainment Weekly. As for why she chose this project, she explained, "I'm really inspired by the teen comedies that inspired me when I was younger, and ['Booksmart'] feels like a modern-day 'Clueless' meets 'Dazed and Confused.' I think it has a very, very unusual and fun tone to it. It's a very personal movie... The whole idea of the movie is learning to really see people, and to feel seen yourself. And it's also just really fun. These days, we could use more movies like that." In honor of Olivia's project, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more actresses who are also directors. Keep reading for more...

