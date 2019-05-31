Hottest hunks of summer TV

It's going to be a long, hot summer -- thanks largely to the hunks taking over our television screens! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the cutest guys to watch out for on this year's crop of summer shows -- and letting you know when to catch them, starting with a very important date: Aug. 7, 2019! That's the day the gang gets back together on FOX for "BH90210." That means fans of the classic teen soap "Beverly Hills, 90210" will get to see heartthrob Brandon Walsh again as Jason Priestley reprises his role on the reboot. (Fans of Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green will also get their Steve Sanders and David Silver fix.) Keep reading to see more of the hunks you'll see on the small screen this season...

