2000s pop stars who are parents now

Pop stars-turned-parents! In honor of Jessica Simpson's 38th birthday on July 10, 2018, we're taking a look at all of the pop superstars who now go by the names Mom and Dad! First up, the birthday girl, who rose to fame in 1999 when her first single, "I Wanna Love You Forever," hit the radio. A relationship with fellow radio star Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees fame made her pop royalty as she competed with fellow music starlets Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in the early '00s. Jessica ventured into acting for a bit in the mid-'00s before attempting to cross over to country but later focused on her business ventures, including what would become a clothing, shoe and accessories empire. After splitting from first husband Nick in 2005, she met former NFL player Eric Johnson, and the two welcomed their first child, daughter Maxwell Drew (pictured), in May 2012. Son Ace Knute followed in June 2013. The couple married the next summer. Jessica's social media feeds are filled with photos of her happy family and her adorable kiddos. Keep reading to see which other aughts-era pop stars have welcomed kiddos since finding fame!

