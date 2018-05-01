Hollywood's funniest moms

Think your mom's embarrassing? Imagine if she were known as the actress who suffered bowel movements in a bathroom sink during the most hilariously cringe-worthy scene of "Bridesmaids" -- or if she were the star of the "Scary Movie" franchise. Now you know how it feels to be Melissa McCarthy's daughters or Anna Faris's son! While we empathize with the children of comedians, we have to say: We can't stop laughing at these funny women. To celebrate the May 4, 2018, release of the "Overboard" movie reboot, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most hilarious moms, starting with "Overboard" star Anna. She made it big after headlining the "Scary Movie" franchise and showed off her comedic chops alongside Rob Schneider in "The Hot Chick" and Ryan Reynolds in "Waiting…" and "Just Friends." The hilarious leading lady -- who welcomed son Jack with then-husband Chris Pratt in 2012 -- plays a funny single mom in her newest flick and has brought the laughs in her starring role on the CBS sitcom "Mom" since 2013. Keep reading to see what other female stars are also truly hilarious mothers!

