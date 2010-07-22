Quickies: Cameron Diaz Loves 'Em, Leaves 'Em

By Kat Giantis

Just because Cameron Diaz has made a mint from the warm-fuzzy notion of happily-ever-after in the "Shrek" franchise doesn't mean she's a believer. "I think the big misconception in our society is that we're supposed to meet the one when we're 18, and we're supposed to get married to them and love them for the rest of our lives," she tells Stylist UK (via Popeater). "Bulls---t. Who would want to be with the same person for 80 years? Why not break it up a little bit?" Cammy D has broken up her love life with the likes of Matt Dillon, Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake and, currently, Alex Rodriguez (there was also her fling with -- ew -- Criss Angel, but we'll chock that up to temporary romantic insanity). "Have someone for five years and another person for another five years," says the leggy actress, who just happened to date Timberlake for about that length of time. "Life is long and lucky and yes, love might last forever, but you don't always live with the person you love forever. You can have that love the rest of your life but you might love someone else along the way, and there's nothing wrong with that."

