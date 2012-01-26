The Breakfast Club: Hollywood's Oddest Friendships

By Chris Gardner

If Hollywood is a lot like high school, then it's no wonder how we catch ourselves doing a double take when we see famous friendships crossing the typical clique lines. But instead of just shaking our heads, we decided to present the parade of pretty odd pairs to you in a real-life "The Breakfast Club"-style gallery of all the seemingly misfit friendships of the rich and famous.

Call us crazy, but we were just plain shocked when we found out that Jennifer Aniston, one of the world's biggest movie stars, had befriended Chelsea Handler, an admittedly boozy comedian who made a name for herself skewering celebrities on a late-night talk show. Weird, right? Not if you ask Aniston.

"I'm madly in love with the one and only Chelsea Handler!" Aniston said of the E! hostess while presenting an award to her at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York in 2011. "Chelsea Handler is not only one of the funniest and the brightest and the sexiest women on the planet. She is inspiring a generation of women to be bold and daring and express exactly what is on their minds, whatever that may be."

Fine then, Jen -- we'll tell you what's on our minds: All the other celebs with abnormal bonds. Keep clicking to see the unexpected BFF deets...

